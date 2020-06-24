New Logistics Centre to be Built in the Southern Economic Zone

BHS Trans Kft. is to build its logistics centre in the Southern Economic Zone of Debrecen. The foundation stone of the facility was laid on 17 June 2020.

According to Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, who was also present at the event, international companies are important in the open Hungarian economy, but „the soul of Hungarian economy is given by companies in Hungarian ownership”. The government supports job-creating investments and investing companies – added the minister, and remarked: „BHS Trans is building logistics centres in four settlements of Hungary this year, of a total investment of 7.6 billion HUF, creating 165 jobs. The government grants 3.4 billion HUF in cash as non-refundable support to help these investments” – noted Péter Szijjártó. László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, recalled that the development of the southern industrial area to give place to the logistics centre of BHS Trans as well had been launched only four years before, and the companies operating or intended to be constructed there had already created 1,200 jobs.

debrecen.hu

pixabay