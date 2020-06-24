New Pavement To Be Constructed in Monostorpályi Road

As part of the Garden Areas Development Program, a new pavement is under construction in a stretch of almost 300 metres in Monostorpályi Road – announced Szabolcs Komolay, Municipal Councillor of the district, on 17 June 2020.

This year’s pavement repair and construction program started at the beginning of June. The Municipality devoted 40 million HUF to implement its first phase. A pavement with concrete slabs is being constructed in the 270-metre stretch of Monostorpályi Road. Once the work is complete, pedestrians will be able to walk on paved surfaces up to the Pac bus round. The pavement will increase traffic safety and will contribute to the improvement of district residents’ quality of life – pointed out Szabolcs Komolay. The construction works began on 15 June 2020, and will last one week. The investment costs gross 3.4 million HUF, which is covered from the municipality’s own resources.

debrecen.hu

pixabay