Three-car collision causes traffic disruptions in Debrecen

According to initial reports, one person was traveling in each vehicle, and paramedics examined two individuals at the scene following the collision. Firefighters from the city were dispatched to inspect the damaged vehicles and disconnect their power systems if necessary.

The accident also caused disruptions to public transportation in the area. Due to police investigations at the scene, the 23Y bus line is operating on a temporary diversion route in both directions. The affected buses are currently traveling via Pallagi Road, Nagyerdei Boulevard, and Hadházi Road, bypassing several stops, including the Clinical Center Nagyerdei Campus, University, Kardos Street, Besze János Street, and Oláh Gábor Street.

Drivers and public transport passengers are advised to expect delays and temporary traffic changes in the area.