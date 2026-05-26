Heatwave to start the week before cooler weather arrives

The last week of May will begin with hot summer-like temperatures, with daytime highs expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius. However, a cold front arriving on Wednesday will bring cooler weather and a noticeable drop in temperatures, although significant rainfall is not expected, according to the forecast issued by HungaroMet.

On Monday, sunny weather is expected alongside thin and scattered clouds, with occasional showers possible in some areas. Northern winds may strengthen, especially in Transdanubia and northeastern parts of the country, with temperatures reaching between 27 and 32°C.

Tuesday will remain mostly sunny, dry, and very warm, with highs between 28 and 33°C.

Wednesday will still bring plenty of sunshine during the first half of the day, but cloud cover is expected to increase later, mainly in the southwest and northeast, where isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop. Winds turning northerly could become strong in many areas, with stormy gusts possible near thunderstorms. Temperatures may still peak between 29 and 34°C before cooler air arrives.

From Thursday onward, temperatures will drop significantly, with afternoon highs ranging from 20 to 26°C. Sunny and mostly dry weather is expected through the rest of the week, though brisk northerly winds may continue.

By the weekend, warmer weather is forecast to return gradually, with temperatures climbing back toward 30°C by Sunday.