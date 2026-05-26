Outstanding professionalism at the exam concerts of light music students in Debrecen

More people than ever before attended the exam concerts of first- and second-year students from the Light Music Institute of the University of Debrecen at the Nagyerdei Water Tower. Over the course of two evenings, more than forty university students performed iconic songs from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s with a level of professionalism that rivaled experienced musicians, creating an atmosphere driven more by the joy of music than exam nerves.

As part of a long-standing tradition, students of the Contemporary Popular Music BA program had the opportunity to showcase their talent and preparation in front of a live audience. First-year students performed in one formation, while second-year students presented two bands on the following evening, continuously rotating musicians between groups so that everyone could complete their required stage performance time.

According to Kálmán Kapusi, the young performers impressed everyone with productions that exceeded expectations in quality. First-year students performed songs by Elton John, Sam Brown, Dolly Parton, and Dean Martin, while second-year students performed music by Ferenc Demjén, Toto, Mezzoforte, and The Cardigans.

Kapusi emphasized that the performances were not simply covers but carefully reinterpreted pieces demonstrating deep musical understanding, advanced technical skill, stage presence, and confidence in front of the audience. He also noted visible improvement in students’ stage movement and overall professionalism compared to previous semesters.

Ákos Tóth said the concerts once again proved the value of the program, which has significantly reshaped music higher education in Hungary and the region. He highlighted that the institute attracts talented young musicians who otherwise might never have applied to university and provides them with broad insight into the music industry through experienced, internationally recognized instructors.

The institute is also preparing something unprecedented in Central and Eastern Europe: its first-ever graduation concert this summer. Legendary Hungarian singer Charlie will attend as a member of the examination committee, marking another milestone for both the students and the university’s innovative music program.

(unideb.hu)