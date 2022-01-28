Faculty of Informatics: high technology and a secure vision

Up-to-date knowledge, a marketable degree, a secure career, and a predictable future – the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen awaits its prospective students with excellent further study opportunities. Ranked among the 800 best IT training venues in the world, the faculty will offer 3 undergraduates, 1 undivided, and 4 master’s programs from September 2022.

– The pandemic has highlighted the strong presence of information technology in virtually all areas of life. If we look at the labor market, we can see that they are looking for IT professionals in many fields: from classic programming and development career opportunities to various data analysis and business positions to the most modern field of healthcare. András Hajdu, Dean of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen.

The head of the faculty also mentioned that IK and its corporate partners constantly monitor the new technologies used in the industry and the changes in the labor market, and on the basis of these they keep the curricula of their training up to date.

The successful teaching and research activities of the faculty are also confirmed by the fact that last year the institution was included in the IT thematic ranking of the renowned international ranking, Times Higher Education, with the number 601-800. gained a place. This is also confirmed by the international popularity of the faculty, today a quarter of the student community is foreign students.

hirek.unideb.hu