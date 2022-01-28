Graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law and Political Science of the University of Debrecen held a winter graduation ceremony in the Courtyard of the Main Building on Saturday. In the LLM course in European and International Business Law, 36 graduates in five, undivided lawyers.

Our graduates in a difficult, pandemic situation have fulfilled the demands of their last years, as did their predecessors in law in Debrecen a hundred years ago during the Spanish Fever. From the perspective of a few decades, hopefully not this, but the whole training will be remembered in the greeting of the Kassai út campus with the Green Wave Park, the Main Building with the fountain and friends, said the Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen) at the winter graduation ceremony.

After the swearing-in of the graduates, the diplomas and diplomas were handed over by Elek Bartha, Vice-Rector for Education, and Veronika Szikora, Dean of the Faculty of Law.

hirek.unideb.hu