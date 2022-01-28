Kazak biology students visited the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen

The members of the Kazakh delegation, who came from the Faculty of Biology and Biotechnology of the Kazakh National University of Al-Farabi in Almaty, got acquainted with the biological, botanical, genomic, and microbiological research at the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen.

Hydrobiology methods, phylogeography, cell death, microbiological procedures, nuclear banking, ethnobotanical research – the almost complete training and research portfolio of the Institute of Biology and Ecology of the Faculty of Science and Technology and the Institute of Biotechnology Faculty of Biology and Biotechnology from Al-Farabi Kazak National University.

The four master’s students and the assistant professor at Abidkulova Karime took part in a number of shorter field exercises in addition to the theoretical classes: they got acquainted with the fauna and flora of Hortobágy, the nature reserves of Tokaj Hill and the Visegrád Mountains, and their specialties. In addition to teaching and research topics, further opportunities for collaboration were explored.

This was the first time we visited the University of Debrecen and had a very good experience. We got to know the research and training peculiarities going on here and agreed on further collaboration opportunities. We hope that thanks to the scholarship of the Hungarian State Stipendium Hungaricum, even more, Kazakh students will be able to study at the University of Debrecen in the future.

– Abidkulova Karime, Department of Biodiversity and Biological Resources, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

The cooperation between the two institutes has a long history. Gábor Sramkó, a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Botany of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen, who studies the origin of steppe organisms with his Momentum Research Group, has participated in several expeditions in the Almaty region and participated in several related Kazakh researchers.

The sister species of the flora and fauna of the steppe fauna can often be found in the mountains of Kazakhstan, ie the recently created Eurasian grasslands were colonized from there, so this research is of great significance from a phylogeographic point of view.

– explained Gábor Sramkó Head of the research group.

A quarter of the approximately 3,000 students in the Faculty of Science and Technology are foreign, and faculty management is confident that this proportion can be further increased through ever-expanding international relations.

Both our science and engineering courses are popular with foreign students: especially our biology, physics, chemical, and electrical engineering courses are popular, with more Kazakh students studying in these majors. Such scientific collaborations and visits play a major role in building further international relations.

– said, Dean Ferenc Kun.

At the University of Debrecen, 146 Kazakh students are currently studying, and thirty-nine of them are participating in the courses of the Faculty of Science and Technology.

hirek.unideb.hu