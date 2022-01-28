The focus is on career choice at the University of Debrecen

On the career orientation day, the high school students of the University of Debrecen Kossuth Lajos Gymnasium and Primary School got acquainted with the opportunities provided by the University of Debrecen. As part of Wednesday’s event, students received information about the university’s training offerings at the institution’s faculties.

On the career orientation day, Csengő utca grammar school 7-8. grade students took part in interactive sessions at the Agora Science Experience Center, where they became playful about the natural sciences. A 9-10. students in the grammar school were able to listen to lectures by university teachers in the grammar school, thus gaining information about the teaching and research activities of the faculties.

Pupils in grades 11 and 12 were introduced to the faculty by learning about the further learning opportunities provided by the University of Debrecen.

The Faculty of Medicine was unable to accept high school students this year, and students interested in a medical career could hear a lecture in high school about the diversity, challenges, opportunities, and requirements of the profession.

About 850 students of the grammar school took part in the career orientation day.

hirek.unideb.hu