Károli Prize-winning professor from Debrecen

The Károli Gáspár Prize was awarded to László Imre, Professor Emeritus of the Széchenyi Prize of the Institute of Hungarian Literature and Cultural Studies of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Debrecen, a full member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

László Imre received the award in recognition of his outstanding oeuvre in the fields of literary history, genre theory, comparative literature, and criticism, as well as his scholarly work on Hungarian Protestant education.

