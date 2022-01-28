The University of Debrecen has admitted 354 applicants for its master’s programs

The University of Debrecen has admitted a total of 354 applicants for its master’s degree during this year’s cross-semester admission procedure. In terms of the number of students admitted, the University of Debrecen is still one of the most popular higher education institutions in Hungary.

The points of the cross-semester admission procedure have been published by the Office of Education and are available on felvi.hu, after the processing of the documents and requests for amendments submitted by January 10 has been completed. A total of 454 people applied to the University of Debrecen in the first place, of which 354 were admitted to the institution.

In the 2022 semester higher education admission procedure, six faculties of the University of Debrecen offered further study opportunities: the faculty members were the Faculty of Humanities, the Faculty of Economics, the Faculty of Informatics, the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management, the Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Science and Technology.

The University of Debrecen had the highest score limit of 90, and it was not possible to enter the master’s courses in food safety and quality engineering, supply chain management, and human resource consulting with a lower score. There were also high scores on the state scholarship in full-time business economics (88), bioengineering (82), full-time, full-time engineering informatics (82), and the state scholarship in full-time social policy (81).

Among the faculties, the courses of the Faculty of Economics were the most popular, for which the University of Debrecen admitted a total of 147 applicants. In addition, many have been admitted to master’s degrees in the Faculty of Engineering (75) and the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management (71).

Those who have the required higher education degree, or who obtained it in January 2022 at the latest, could apply for the state scholarship and self-paid master’s programs starting in February. Each candidate could only be admitted to the first of the places indicated by him/her to have obtained or exceeded his/her score.

Candidates can view the total admission score calculated in the given course and its details in the E-Admission Applications and Scores menu. Those who provided their mobile number also received an SMS about the result.

Nationwide, 4,234 of the more than 5,000 applicants entered the courses starting in February. In the 2022 semester admission process, 79 percent of applicants can begin their studies.

