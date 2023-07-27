The number of people admitted to universities in Hungary increased by 28 percent

The number of people admitted to higher education increased by 28 percent compared to last year, which is the highest number in the last ten years, announced the state secretary for innovation and higher education of the Ministry of Culture and Innovation at a press conference in Budapest on Thursday.

Balázs Hankó emphasized: the numbers show that the renewed higher education works well, which gave higher education institutions more freedom and responsibility in admissions. Flexible admission works for the benefit of the Hungarian economy and society – he emphasized.

He added that the majority of those admitted are expected to obtain a diploma, as they have established a quality and performance accounting system with the universities, which reduces dropout rates and helps them obtain a diploma.

Balázs Hankó said: 94,785 of the 126,449 applicants were accepted, and 8 students out of ten admitted students begin their studies with a state scholarship, i.e. approximately 14,000 more students are provided with an average of HUF six million state scholarships for the entire course.

He added: the number of people admitted to rural universities increased by 43 percent, this year already every second student was admitted to such an institution. Four thousand more students were admitted to the Debrecen-Miskolc-Nyíregyháza triangle this year, the number of admissions at the University of Dunaújváros increased by 130 percent, at the Neumann János University in Kecskemét the increase was 71 percent, at the Pannon University in Veszprém 58 percent, and at the University of Sopron 76 percent.

Balázs Hankó said: they kept our promise that they would hire 7.5 out of 10 applicants.

He added: the number of people admitted to the technical, natural science, engineering and IT field (MTMI) increased by 34 percent, i.e. every fourth person admitted to the MTMI field. The increase was 44 percent in the technical field, 28 percent in the agricultural field, and 67 percent in teacher training, that is, every second applicant was admitted to the highly preferred majors.

He said about teacher training: 10,514 applicants were accepted, which is the best of the last six years, “which means there is a supply of teachers”. As he said, in the case of teacher training, the increase is 29 percent, about 1,500 people were admitted to undivided teacher training, and in addition, the number of people admitted to the so-called short-cycle teacher training, who transferred from another training field to teaching, increased by 57 percent, or nearly two thousand. The number of people accepted for teacher training increased by 94 percent, and there is also a significant increase in the number of participants in kindergarten teacher training.

The number of admissions in the field of economics is 22 percent higher.

Balázs Hankó also spoke about the fact that the government’s goal is to obtain a diploma while working because the diploma means a salary multiplier of one and a half times. He added that more than 20,000 students over 30 years of age were admitted this year, i.e. the number of those who wanted to study while working increased by 84 percent.

He also mentioned that 62 percent of those admitted start their studies at a model-changing institution. Most students were accepted by Eötvös Loránd University, the University of Debrecen and the University of Szeged. The number of people recruited from disadvantaged regions increased above average.

The state secretary also said that they hired a 77-year-old student for German studies, a 73-year-old for a designer, a 72-year-old for an IT teacher and a 70-year-old for a lawyer.

Renáta Vanó, the vice president of higher education at the Office of Education, drew attention to the fact that there will be additional admissions this year as well; those who were not accepted or did not submit an application in the general procedure can still do so. You can apply for supplementary admissions electronically from Thursday, but only one application place can be marked – he added. He indicated that the results of the additional admissions will be announced at the end of August.

(MTI)