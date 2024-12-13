Tranzit Group donates five million forints to support pediatric care in Debrecen

The treatment of children at the Pediatric Clinic of the Clinical Center at the University of Debrecen received a significant boost through a five-million-forint donation from the Tranzit Group. The foundation “For Our Children” of the Pediatric Clinic will primarily use the funds to purchase medical instruments for intensive care and rehabilitation. The donation was officially handed over on Thursday by the founder of the Tranzit Group at the clinic.

For over a decade, the Tranzit Group has been supporting the activities of the “For Our Children” foundation. This year, in addition to other donations to various civil organizations, they are contributing five million forints to improve the care of children treated at the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

“Supporting children has always been a priority in our company’s charitable efforts. We primarily assist pediatric healthcare institutions and residential care facilities, not only in Debrecen but throughout the eastern regions of the country. Additionally, we are committed to supporting the education of disadvantaged children living in underprivileged areas,” emphasized Miklós Szabó, founder of the Tranzit Group.

The donation will help procure a bioelectrical impedance body composition monitor, a cutting-edge device that allows for rapid, non-invasive monitoring of body composition at the bedside. It is particularly beneficial for patients with kidney failure requiring dialysis and critically ill patients requiring organ support.

“This monitor represents a major advancement in treating patients in the pediatric intensive care unit, particularly those in shock, septic conditions, or experiencing organ failure, as well as children with kidney issues requiring dialysis. It also plays a crucial role in cardiology care. The device provides precise information on hydration changes and helps optimize fluid therapy, which is especially critical for patients with poor kidney or heart function. Additionally, it can be used to monitor body composition in cases such as heart failure, post-cardiac surgery, and critically ill patients requiring intensive care,” explained Tamás Szabó, Director of the Pediatric Clinic and Chairman of the Foundation’s Board.

The donation will also fund the purchase of a functional electrical stimulation (FES) device, used in pediatric rehabilitation. The FES device detects neural signals directed toward specific muscles and, with the active participation of the patient and using the principles of biofeedback, induces muscle contraction. It has various benefits, including improving muscle tone, circulation, and strength.

Tamás Szabó, Director of the Pediatric Clinic and Chairman of the Foundation’s Board, received the five-million-forint donation from Miklós Szabó, the founder of Tranzit Group, during the ceremony at the Pediatric Clinic on Thursday.

In 2023, the “For Our Children” foundation supported the Pediatric Clinic with more than 44 million forints, sourced from donations and the one percent of personal income taxes allocated to the foundation. These funds were primarily used for equipment development, including a 3D laparoscopic tower, a GE mobile ultrasound device, and a BTL physical therapy tower.

(unideb.hu)