Doctors received their diplomas at the University of Debrecen

New doctors took their oath at the University of Debrecen. Over seventy graduates, both Hungarian and international, received their diplomas during the Faculty of General Medicine’s ceremony on Friday.

“Be proud that you have acquired your knowledge and diploma at one of the country’s largest and most prestigious universities and medical faculties, which stands its ground even in European comparison. The University of Debrecen has always been characterized by stability and continuous development while preserving the values of our medical education, and we are still ready to continue to grow despite changing external circumstances,”

– emphasized László Mátyus, Dean of the Faculty of General Medicine, in his ceremonial speech.

The professor highlighted that the graduates have chosen a beautiful profession and possess the modern knowledge necessary to meet the high expectations placed on doctors.

“In connection with the pandemic, you proved yourselves as volunteer helpers, and based on your professional preparedness and human stance, you have shown you are worthy of the medical profession. In this festive moment, I must remind you that meeting expectations is not easy, and requires constant learning and self-education,”

– stated László Mátyus.

Following the dean’s speech, the medical doctor candidates took their oath.

“We, the Vice-Rector of the University of Debrecen and the Senate, by the power vested in us by your studies, hereby confer upon you the title of Doctor of Medicine as a reward for your studies, and we endow you with all the rights and privileges granted by law to medical doctors,”

– said József Tőzsér, Vice-Rector for Life Sciences at the University of Debrecen.

At the Friday ceremony, 17 Hungarian and 56 international students received their diplomas.

During the festive council meeting for the medical doctor ceremony, eight graduates received DETEP certificates in recognition of their work in the University of Debrecen Talent Management Program (Gömöri Lídia Éva, Abebrese Michelle Buama, Anyigbo Mediatrix Udoamaka, Baiden Caleb George, Muthomi Brenda Shey Wanjira, Odartey-Wellington Rachel Naa Koshie, Thomas Irene Alice, Yen Chiao-Hsin).

The Faculty of General Medicine’s “Excellent Educator” award was given to Assistant Professor Csaba Matta from the Institute of Anatomy, Histology, and Embryology.

Students studying in both Hungarian and English voted for the most outstanding educators in their year groups, who were honored with the Faculty’s “Educator of the Year” award (Assistant Professor Csaba Matta, Institute of Anatomy, Histology, and Embryology; Teaching Assistant László Bidiga, Institute of Pathology; Professor László Oláh, Department of Neurology; Professor László Csiba, Department of Neurology).

Based on the recommendation of the Scientific Student Council, the Scientific and Innovation Committee awarded the Weszprémi István Memorial Medal and a prize to Lídia Éva Gömöri for her outstanding academic achievements, significant scientific work in the framework of the Scientific Student Circle, and exceptional performances at local and national scientific student congresses.

During the ceremony, the Prof. Dr. Miklós Asztalos Scholarship was also awarded, which is given annually to five medical students in recognition of their excellent academic performance, scientific, and public activities (Dávid Martin Adorján, Kitti Kurtán, Diána Pál, Máté Kisgyörgy, Barnabás Péter Kovács).

(unideb.hu)