Santa Tram made Christmas brighter for autistic children in Debrecen

The DKV Debrecen Transport Company launched a special Santa Tram service for the Smile for Our Autistic Children Foundation.

The tram, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, made a round trip on both the 1 and 2 tram lines to bring some extra joy to the children’s Christmas.

The Smile for Our Autistic Children Foundation reached out to the company in November with a request to help create an unforgettable experience for autistic children and their families in celebration of Santa Claus and Christmas, brightening their holiday season. Unfortunately, most autistic children are unable to experience the joy of riding the tram due to their condition and the challenges posed by crowds and the presence of strangers.

In response, DKV organized a special festive tram service, dressed up as Santa, on December 12 at 5:00 PM. The tram was provided free of charge for the affected families. During the event, about 50 autistic children got to experience Santa’s magical world aboard the popular FVV “Bengali” yellow tram. Each child received a Santa gift bag from DKV.

In total, around 100 people, including family members, traveled a full round trip on the 1 and 2 tram lines.

This joint initiative by the company and the foundation, beyond bringing joy and creating memories, emphasizes the importance of acceptance, understanding, and care for those living with autism. The main goal of the Smile for Our Autistic Children Foundation is to support children and families affected by autism in the Debrecen and Hajdú-Bihar region.

(DKV)