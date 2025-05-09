Consumer prices rose by 4.2% in April compared to a year earlier

Economy
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Consumer prices rose by 4.2% in April compared to a year earlier

In April, consumer prices were on average 4.2% higher than in the same month of the previous year. Compared to March, prices rose by 0.2% on average, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Friday.

Compared to April of last year, food prices increased by 5.4%. Within this category, the price of eggs rose by 26.9%, flour by 23.7%, cooking oil by 23.4%, chocolate and cocoa by 20.0%, coffee by 19.8%, fruit and vegetable juices by 14.5%, buffet items by 9.8%, soft drinks by 8.2%, milk by 7.5%, and bread by 6.8%. On the other hand, within the same category, the price of margarine decreased by 29.2%, dairy products by 7.5%, and cold cuts such as bologna and sausages by 6.4%.

KSH highlighted that service prices increased by 7.0%, including a rise of 11.3% in postal services, 11.0% in rent, 10.5% in vehicle repair and maintenance, 10.1% in personal care services, 9.8% in home repair and maintenance, and 8.4% in holiday services.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices increased by 6.3%, with tobacco products alone rising by 7.0%. Household energy costs rose by 3.5%, including an 8.7% increase in bottled gas and 7.2% in piped gas.

According to the report, prices of durable consumer goods went up by 2.0%, including a 22.0% increase in jewelry, 6.1% in new cars, and 3.7% in furniture. Used car prices dropped by 1.9%. Fuel prices fell by 7.1%, while pharmaceuticals and medical goods rose by 4.9%.

In a month-on-month comparison, consumer prices rose by 0.2% compared to March. Food prices decreased by 1.3%, with margarine dropping by 23.6%, dairy products by 13.4%, flour by 12.5%, butter and cream by 8.7%, milk by 8.6%, cooking oil by 6.1%, cold cuts by 5.9%, cheese by 5.4%, poultry by 5.0%, sugar by 4.3%, and pork by 4.1%. Within the same category, chocolate and cocoa increased by 3.3%, buffet items by 1.9%, soft drinks and rice by 1.4% each, pasta by 1.3%, baked goods by 0.9%, and bread by 0.7%.

The largest monthly price increase was seen in household energy, which rose by 3.8%, including an 8.3% hike in piped gas, although bottled gas prices dropped by 1.2%.

Clothing prices rose by 2.1%, while alcoholic beverages and tobacco products went up by 1.3%, with tobacco alone increasing by 2.4%. Service prices rose by 0.8%, including a 4.7% rise in domestic vacations, 1.4% in foreign vacations, and 1.0% in vehicle maintenance and repair.

Fuel prices dropped by 1.4%, while medicines and medical goods became 3.1% more expensive, according to KSH.

(MTI)

