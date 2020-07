Hungary consumer price index increased by an annual 2.9% in June, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Inflation was up from 2.2% in the previous month. Food prices were up 7.8%, while tobacco and spirits rose by 6.7%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile fuel and food prices, was 4%. Inflation calculated using a basket of goods and services used by pensioners was 3.6%. In a month-on-month comparison, prices were up 0.4% in June.

