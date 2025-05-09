Mostly sunny weather is expected this weekend, but a cold front is expected again on Sunday

Mostly sunny weather with cumulus clouds is expected over the weekend. However, on Sunday, another front will bring precipitation, mainly to the eastern part of the country. The maximum temperature will remain around 14–18 degrees Celsius, but ground frost may occur at dawn — according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Ltd.

On Friday, significant cloud formation is expected, with cumulus clouds possibly merging, resulting in more sunshine in the first half of the day and less in the afternoon. In the Alpokalja region, the sky may remain overcast all day. Only light rain or showers are possible in isolated areas.

The northerly and northeasterly wind will be brisk in many areas and may even strengthen in northeastern parts. The maximum daytime temperature will generally be between 14 and 18°C, but it may be cooler along the persistently cloudy western border region.

By Saturday morning, the cloud cover will decrease. During the day, cumulus clouds will form with several hours of sunshine overall, although the clouds may temporarily thicken. Showers may develop in some northeastern areas, but the chance of precipitation increases more toward the evening.

The northwesterly to westerly wind will pick up in many parts of the northeastern third of the country. Morning temperatures will typically range between 2 and 8°C, but in clear and colder northern and northeastern regions, light frost is possible. Ground frost may also occur elsewhere in the country. Afternoon highs will be between 14 and 19°C.

On Sunday, a band of frontal clouds and precipitation will move from the north and northeast toward the south, mainly affecting the eastern regions of the country. In Transdanubia, only scattered showers are expected. By the afternoon, mostly sunny, dry weather with cumulus clouds is likely. The northerly wind will be brisk, with occasional strong gusts.

Minimum temperatures will be between 3 and 10°C, but it may be colder in the clear southwestern areas, where temperatures could drop to around freezing. The maximum temperature will range between 12 and 19°C.

