On Monday, we can expect sunny weather in addition to veil and forming cumulus clouds, thicker bands of clouds may drift in from the west from the afternoon.

There is little chance of precipitation, but in some places, a light shower may occur. The south and south-easterly winds will revive in many places, especially in the Kisalföld. The highest daytime temperature is between 25 and 31 degrees. In the late evening, the air cools down between 15 and 23 degrees.



kiderul.hu

pixabay