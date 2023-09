Last night, several police cars and an ambulance arrived at the departure side of the Nagyállomás in Debrecen, our reader reported.

Our reader saw that a person – there might have been others – was taken away in handcuffs by the police.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters told our portal that “police action was taken at the Nagyállomás due to the suspicion of group rioting”.

debreceninap.hu