Murder in Mórahalom – The Victim’s Brother is in Custody

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Murder in Mórahalom – The Victim’s Brother is in Custody

On Saturday morning (4th of January), in Mórahalom, a young man was found dead in a house that caught fire. Firefighters found his body after putting out the fire.

The 18-year-old man’s body was found by the firefighters after putting out the fire in Mórahalom, Cinke dűlő.

Apparently, the young man was a victim of a murder. Police caught a man – a suspected killer of the victim – within 12 hours in Mórahalom. Police said that the 20-year-old man killed his brother after an argument, then set the house on fire. The 20-year-old man confessed committing the crime.

Sources: www.debreceninap.hu / www.24.hu

Related Posts

Robbery on Petőfi Tér

Kurucz Judit

Man stole geese and slaughtered them

Kurucz Judit

Shop burns to ashes

Nagy Sándor

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Cívis utca - Homy flat close to Uni

54 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft

Debrecen, Lehel utca

62 m2 flat for rent
99 000 Ft

Debrecen, Hal köz - Modern flat in city center

60 m2 flat for rent
150 000 Ft

Debrecen, Komlóssy utca

86 m2 flat for rent
130 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *