Murder in Mórahalom – The Victim’s Brother is in Custody

The 18-year-old man’s body was found by the firefighters after putting out the fire in Mórahalom, Cinke dűlő.

Apparently, the young man was a victim of a murder. Police caught a man – a suspected killer of the victim – within 12 hours in Mórahalom. Police said that the 20-year-old man killed his brother after an argument, then set the house on fire. The 20-year-old man confessed committing the crime.

Sources: www.debreceninap.hu / www.24.hu