A man wanted to kill his ex-wife’s new partner in revenge

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment against a man who stabbed his ex-wife’s new partner with a knife for the crime of attempted classified murder.

According to the indictment, the defendant lived in Nádudvar with his wife and their common child and then moved to Győr in August 2022 for work. His family followed him for a short time. The woman met the victim here, with whom she established a relationship, and then they moved back to Nádudvar in June 2023. The perpetrator could not bear this, so he decided to kill his ex-wife’s partner in revenge. In desperation, he repeatedly threatened to kill the victim through a messaging application.

The man arrived at his ex-mother-in-law’s house on the evening of July 10, 2023. The woman stated that she filed a lawsuit for divorce in court. This communication made the accused angry, he pretended to leave, but with a sudden movement, he took out the kitchen knife from his backpack and, saying that he was going to kill the victim, attacked him. The victim ran towards the yard, but the accused caught up with him and stabbed the victim on the left arm. The defendant pushed the victim to the ground, sat on his chest and held the knife to his neck. The victim tried to push the blade away, but the attacker pressed him with such force that the blade part broke off. A relative restrained the accused, thus preventing further abuse.

The victim suffered a stab wound that took more than 8 days to heal. However, paying attention to the persistent nature of the crime, the injured parts of the body, the tool, and the threats of the accused, the man wished for the victim’s death, which did not happen only because of the victim’s defense and the intervention of a relative.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters investigated the case.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County brought charges against the defendant under arrest for attempted premeditated murder at the Debrecen Court. In the indictment, the county prosecutor’s office motioned for the Debrecen Court to sentence the defendant to prison and, as a secondary punishment, ban him from practicing public affairs.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Main picture: illustration.