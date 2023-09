The local man was riding his bicycle on Fő road in Tét on September 15th, 2023 at around 9:45 p.m. when the accident happened.

For reasons still unclear, he drove his bicycle into the drainage ditch next to the road, where he hit his head on the bottom of the ditch. In the accident, the cyclist suffered such serious injuries that he died on the spot.





police.hu

pixabay