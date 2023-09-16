BMX Competition Organized in Debrecen

On Saturday, the 3rd round of the Hungarian BMX Cup is held in the Debrecen Extreme Sport Park, which is also an Olympic points-scoring, prestigious international competition.

According to the information of the Debrecen Extreme Sport Park, the best competitors of the BMX Freestyle sport will compare their skills in two categories. Those interested will be able to see 2×1-minute competition laps in the field featuring riders from nearly ten countries. There will be plenty to see, as there will be no shortage of somersaults and rotation combinations. The race will be based on the official UCI scoring. The triumvirate of the jury includes the Croatian Igor Vukadinovic Poki, who has participated in many major world competitions, including the last Olympics. Apart from him, János Szabó and dr. Márton Csorba will evaluate the athletes. The competition is free for spectators, but registration is required, which interested parties can do on the DebEx website under the Registration menu item.

Program:

08:00-10:00 – Rider registration Enrollment

08:30-10:00 – Free practice

10:00-10:45 – Professional practice 1st group

10:45-11:30 – Professional practice 2nd group

11:30-12:20 – Amateur category practice

12:20-13:00 – Amateur category qualifier

13:00-13:20 – Professional practice 1st group

13:20-14:00 – Professional qualifying group 1

14:00-14:20 – Professional practice 2nd group

14:20-15:00 – Professional qualifier 2nd group

15:00-15:40 – Junior category practice

15:40-16:20 – Junior category competition

16:20-16:40 – Amateur category practice

16:40-17:20 – Amateur category Final

17:20-17:40 – Professional practice

17:40-18:20 – Professional final

18:50 – Result announcement

