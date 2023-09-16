Kevin Varga Joins a Cyprus Team

National team footballer Kevin Varga continues his career in the Cypriot Apollon Limassol team. According to Friday’s report on the island club’s website, the 27-year-old Hungarian winger has signed until next May, but the agreement includes a two-year extension as an option.



The 13-time national team player played in Balmazújváros and Debrecen in Hungary before moving to Turkish Kasimpasa in 2020. He later played for the Swiss Young Boys and Turkish Hatayspor before returning to DVSC in February. An attacker who was successful once in the national team was free to prove himself.

Apollon – Attila Szalai also played here for a year and a half from the summer of 2019 – is sixth in the Cypriot league with one win and two draws after three rounds, and is currently not interested in international cup series.



MTI

debreceninap.hu