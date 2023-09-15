The Harlem Globetrotters will come to Hungary in March

Next March, the Harlem Globetrotters, the world’s most famous basketball show team, will return to Hungary.



According to the organizers’ information on Thursday, Harlem will perform as part of their 2024 world tour on March 5 at the Veszprém Arena and on March 6 at the MVM Dome in Budapest. Before the two matches, with an additional ticket, you can meet the players of the group in person, who will show you some tricks, you can throw baskets with them, they will also give you an autograph and you can take photos with them.

The mission of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, founded in 1926, is to promote basketball and interactive entertainment. Since its inception, the group has performed on six continents and in more than 124 countries. He is a two-time winner of the Cynopsis Sports Media Awards, most recently nominated for an Emmy Award for NBC’s “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward,” and a member of the team’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

(MTI)