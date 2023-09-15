There is huge interest in the unloading autumn fair in Debrecen, which will not be held

A Facebook event created weeks earlier states that the Debrecen Autumn Fair will be held on October 7 and 8 (Saturday and Sunday) at the usual location, i.e. on Böszörményi út.

At the event, a large number of people indicated that they would be at the popular fair, and more than 3,500 users indicated that they were interested in the event. However, there is a problem with this…

A Hajdú-Bihar county news portal contacted János Ónadi, head of the market department of the Debrecen Public Areas Inspectorate, who emphasized that the information was wrong – it can be read at the vg.hu.

Although the autumn fair has a Facebook event, it will not be held this year. At the same time, we already have the date for the upcoming Debrecen unloading fair: on the second weekend of May, the 11th and 12th (Saturday and Sunday), we will organize the spring fair at the well-established location, Böszörményi út

– stated János Ónadi in response to the portal’s inquiry.