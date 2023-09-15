There is huge interest in the unloading autumn fair in Debrecen, which will not be held

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on There is huge interest in the unloading autumn fair in Debrecen, which will not be held

A Facebook event created weeks earlier states that the Debrecen Autumn Fair will be held on October 7 and 8 (Saturday and Sunday) at the usual location, i.e. on Böszörményi út.

At the event, a large number of people indicated that they would be at the popular fair, and more than 3,500 users indicated that they were interested in the event. However, there is a problem with this…

A Hajdú-Bihar county news portal contacted János Ónadi, head of the market department of the Debrecen Public Areas Inspectorate, who emphasized that the information was wrong – it can be read at the vg.hu.

Although the autumn fair has a Facebook event, it will not be held this year. At the same time, we already have the date for the upcoming Debrecen unloading fair: on the second weekend of May, the 11th and 12th (Saturday and Sunday), we will organize the spring fair at the well-established location, Böszörményi út

– stated János Ónadi in response to the portal’s inquiry.

So there will definitely not be an autumn unloading fair in Debrecen.

Related Posts

A student from Debrecen won a gold medal at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

Bácsi Éva

There is huge interest in the unloading autumn fair in Debrecen, which will not be held

Bácsi Éva

Road repair work at the Tócóskert junction on Sunday

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *