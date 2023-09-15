A man attacked a policeman because of a previous fine on village day

The Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office successfully proposed the arrest of the man who attacked the policeman due to his previous actions.

A police officer from the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Department took several measures against a man in his thirties during the performance of his duties. Most recently, in June 2023, he was fined on the spot for committing a traffic violation. The man wanted to take revenge on the police sergeant because of these measures, but especially because of the fine.

The man got drunk on September 9, 2023, at a village day event held in a Nyírség settlement, and then in the evening, he saw the policeman who took measures against him several times. The man approached her and his fiancee, introduced himself to her under a pseudonym, wanted to kiss her hand, and then insulted the sergeant. The policeman and the woman wanted to get out of the conflict, so they turned their backs on the man and left the scene.

The offender further insulted the police sergeant, during which he objected to the previous on-the-spot fine. In his anger, the man went after the police officer, grabbed him by the shoulder, turned him back and punched him once in the face.

As a result of the abuse, the victim suffered a minor injury that healed within 8 days.

The Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office interrogated the man who attacked the policeman as a suspect for the crime of violence against an official and the offense of light bodily harm, and then proposed ordering his arrest.

The court agreed with the prosecutor’s motion, according to which it is justified to order the strictest coercive measures against the suspect who has multiple convictions for violent crimes against the person and who is under the scope of a suspended prison sentence – and who has been listed in the violation registration system on several occasions.

The order is not final, the suspect and his lawyer have filed an appeal against it.

The crime punishable by one to five years of imprisonment is also committed by the person who abuses the official because of his previous procedure, it is not necessary that the policeman is on duty, he is also entitled to enhanced criminal law protection later, even if in the meantime the official’s status as a person has already ceased.

(ugyeszseg.hu)