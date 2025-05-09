Two Hungarian citizens were arrested in Ukraine for suspicion of espionage

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) announced on Friday that it had uncovered a spy network controlled by Hungary, which was attempting to gather information about Ukraine’s defense system.

According to the statement, the SBU detained two suspected agents who were allegedly directed by Hungarian military intelligence.

The SBU emphasized that this is the first time in Ukraine’s history that a Hungarian spy organization has been exposed operating against the interests of Ukraine. The Hungarian government has not yet responded to Reuters‘ request for comment.

According to the SBU, the two individuals taken into custody were formerly members of the Ukrainian army. They are now officially suspects under investigation for high treason against the state.

The statement claims the men were recruited by an agent of Hungarian military intelligence, who provided them with money and special equipment for secure, covert communication.

Their tasks reportedly included gathering information on:

How the military and civilian population of Transcarpathia would react if a peacekeeping contingent, including Hungarian troops, entered the region;

What types of military equipment and weapons can be purchased on the black market in Transcarpathia;

The state of migration among the Hungarian population in the region;

Which military forces are stationed in Transcarpathia;

How well-equipped and how large local law enforcement units are, among other details.

Approximately 150,000 ethnic Hungarians live in Ukraine, most of them in the Transcarpathia region. The governments of Kyiv and Viktor Orbán have previously clashed multiple times over the rights of the Hungarian community to use their native language.

Video of the arrest:

(Debreceni Nap)