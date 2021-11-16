Szijjártó: V4 Ready to Support Poland

Foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group have agreed to provide immediate assistance to Poland to combat the “pressure of migration”, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook.

The foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia held an extraordinary meeting in Brussels on the sidelines of a meeting of the EU council of foreign ministers earlier today, Szijjártó wrote. “We expressed our gratitude and appreciation to Poland for heroically protecting the EU’s external borders, and thus ourselves,” the minister said. He noted that Hungary had faced similar pressure in 2015, and “we could rely on assistance from the V4, and it is natural that the same now applies to Poland.”

hungarymatters.hu