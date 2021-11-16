PM: Fidesz Government Offers Jobs, Not Benefits

The government has made it its priority to “break with the practice of low minimum wages, to offer jobs rather than benefits, ensure that all those able to work have jobs and that labour is financially rewarding…”, Viktor Orbán said.

In the past 12 years the minimum wage in Hungary has been increased by 172%, the prime minister added. Reducing taxes on employers “will create more jobs and higher wages”, he said. The “focal point” of a work-based economy is a “tax system which can improve competitiveness”, Orbán said. “Tax cuts have made it possible to negotiate higher wages each year,” he added.

László Palkovics, the innovation and technology minister, said the Hungarian economy had performed well even during the coronavirus epidemic, adding that “the government’s measures are working” and the national economy was “again among the best performers” of Europe. He also noted that Hungary’s unemployment rate was among the lowest in the EU.

Imre Palkovics, the head of trade union federation MOSZ, welcomed the negotiations leading to the agreement as a “model predictable both for employees and employers”. He added that 300,000 Hungarians currently earned the basic minimum wage and 800,000 received the minimum for skilled labour.

hungarymatters.hu