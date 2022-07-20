10,480 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Monday

Fully 5,629 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Monday, while another 4,851 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 269 people, ORFK told MTI on Tuesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 144 people, 52 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

hungarymatters.hu