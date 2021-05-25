Hungary, Romania Mutually Lift Entry Restrictions

Entrants from Hungary are no longer required to stay in isolation in Romania or present negative Covid tests when travelling there, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said over the weekend.

Romania’s decision to list Hungary as a safe country is yet another achievement of Hungary’s vaccination drive, the minister said on Facebook. Following Romania’s move, Hungary has reciprocated by lifting restrictions for Romanians who hold an immunity certificate, he said. From Saturday evening, Romanian citizens immune to the coronavirus can enter Hungary without having to stay in isolation or present negative Covid tests, the minister said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay