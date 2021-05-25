Hungary Records 41 Covid Fatalities, 258 New Infections

Fully 41 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 258 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

So far 5,023,145 people have received a first jab, while 3,012,483 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections stands at 102,581, while hospitals are treating 1,420 Covid patients, 169 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 13,211 people in official quarantine, while 5,743,991 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 802,346 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,560. Fully 670,205 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

