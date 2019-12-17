Public media raises HUF 214 million for premature babies foundation

Hungary’s public media has raised over 214 million forints (EUR 642,000) in its annual charity campaign, benefitting this year the Péter Cerny Foundation which provides ambulance services for premature babies. Daniel Papp, head of public media foundation MTVA, said that focusing on love and solidarity, as well as on worthy organisations, was an important obligation for the public media, and he thanked participants in the initiative for their “many weeks of work”.

Zsolt Somogyvári of the Cerny Foundation said that the funds will be used to replace one or two ambulances and to purchase a high-frequency respirator and further incubators.

MTI