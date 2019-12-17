ALDI to spend HUF 2.5 billion on hiking wages in 2020

The local unit of German discount chain Aldi will spend 2.5 billion forints on wage rises next year, Aldi Magyarország said. Gross monthly salaries of full-timers who have worked at Aldi for more than two years will rise to 362,900 forints, but salaries could climb as high as 406,500 for high-traffic shops.

The average gross wage in Hungary stood at 368,300 forints in September, excluding the impact of remuneration for participants in fostered work programmes.

Aldi employs more than 3,600 people in Hungary. It has 143 shops in the country.

MTI