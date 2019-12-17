ESSCA School of Management to launch bachelor course in Hungary

France’s ESSCA School of Management, founded in 1909 and rated by Financial Times as one of the best business schools, will launch a bachelor course in English at a Budapest campus from September. During the three-year course, students will spend one semester at a company of their choice and another semester in the French alma mater, ESSCA said in a statement.

Scholarships will be available to students that gain entry to the Budapest campus.

The minimum requirement for applicants is secondary school qualification and those that finish the training in Budapest will receive a French “Bachelor in International Management” degree.

MTI