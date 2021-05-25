Opposition Primary Debates to Be Held From July to October

The candidates of Hungarian opposition parties vying to become the opposition alliance’s prime ministerial nominee will hold primary debates from July 26 to Oct. 10.

The six parties involved have pledged to adhere to a common set of rules ahead of the 2022 general election, according to a statement issued jointly on Saturday by the Democratic Coalition, Jobbik, LMP, Momentum, the Socialists and Párbeszéd. The statement said that holding open and transparent debates may serve as a prime guarantee of the feasibility of democracy in Hungary. It emphasised the importance of holding fair primaries as this would set the standard by which the country was expected to be governed from the spring of 2022.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Coalition (DK) and the Hungarian Liberal Party formed an election pact to support each other’s candidates in the primaries in several constituencies, Klára Dobrev, DK’s prime ministerial candidate, and Anett Bősz, the Liberal leader, said on Facebook. Bősz said the parties had a “joint mission” to run for election with the best possible candidates in their bid to replace the Fidesz government. “We can’t put up with the government further undermining freedom and the rule of law,” she said, vowing to back Dobrev as “the fittest candidate to lead the Democratic Alliance” and defeat Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s “corrupt regime”.

