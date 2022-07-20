Mi Hazánk Encourages Voters to Flood Top Court With Appeals Against Small Business Tax

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The opposition Mi Hazánk party has suggested that voters should directly appeal to the Constitutional Court against recent changes to the small business tax (kata), party head László Toroczkai said on Tuesday, adding that a template would be offered on Mi Hazánk’s website.

 

Toroczkai told a press conference that the party did not have an opportunity to file an appeal with the top court, but “tens of thousands” of complainants could do so. Toroczkai said changing tax laws in the middle of the year was against the constitution. “People are in a totally vulnerable position; they don’t know how they will work in a month or two,” he insisted.

 

 

