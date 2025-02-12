Rental prices in Hungary increased by nearly 10% in January compared to last year

Nationwide, rental prices rose by 9.4% in January compared to the same period last year, while in Budapest, the increase was 9.5%. However, the expanding supply may offset further price hikes, according to a report from Ingatlan.com published by MTI on Wednesday.

Data from the real estate portal also showed that rental prices increased by nearly 2% compared to December. The report noted that this early-year rise is expected, as landlords typically adjust their prices following January wage increases. At the same time, the number of rental listings has reached nearly 18,000—the highest since the autumn of 2021.

The report highlights that price changes vary significantly by region and price category. The recent increase is primarily driven by the rising cost of lower-priced rentals. In Budapest, the median rental price has remained steady at 250,000 forints since February 2024.

Downtown Budapest remains the most expensive, with an average rent of 350,000 forints, while apartments in the outer districts are listed for as low as 150,000–160,000 forints. Outside the capital, Debrecen leads the rental market with an average price of 227,000 forints, followed by Pécs (160,000), Szeged (150,000), and Miskolc (120,000).

The statement also noted that more investors are purchasing properties to rent out, increasing competition in the rental market. According to Ingatlan.com, this growing supply could slow down the rate of price increases later this year.