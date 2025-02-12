Attempted murder: a man tried to run over several people in Hajdú-Bihar County

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a man for attempted aggravated murder and other crimes after he intentionally drove into a group of people in an act of revenge.

According to the indictment, on the afternoon of September 10, 2023, the defendant’s girlfriend got into a conflict with a local family at the Szerep railway station. One of the family members confronted her and then slapped her. The woman called the defendant, told him what had happened, and asked him to come to Szerep to pick her up.

Shortly after, the defendant, accompanied by three acquaintances, drove to Szerep, picked up his girlfriend, and headed towards the home of the man who had assaulted her. While driving through the village, they noticed the family walking home, spread out at varying distances from one another. The man who had slapped the defendant’s girlfriend was walking at the back of the group on the left side of the road, accompanied by his underage daughter. Upon hearing the sound of the approaching car, the two family members stepped onto the grassy roadside to let the vehicle pass.

Recognizing the man and his daughter, the defendant deliberately steered the car toward them as an act of revenge, driving between the two victims at a speed of approximately 20-25 km/h in an attempt to run them over. However, the victims were paying close attention to the car’s movements and, realizing the defendant’s intent, managed to jump out of the way in time.

Neither victim sustained any injuries. The passengers in the defendant’s vehicle were unaware of his intention to hit the victims.

Additionally, the defendant was driving from Püspökladány to Szerep despite being banned from operating a vehicle.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against the defendant at the Debrecen Regional Court for attempted murder against multiple individuals and for driving while under a driving ban. The prosecution has proposed that if the defendant pleads guilty and waives his right to a trial, the court should sentence him to nine years in prison, ban him from driving for five years, and prohibit him from exercising public rights for nine years.

(Debreceni Nap)