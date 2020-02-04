PPI rises by 2.4%

Industrial producer prices rose by 2.4% in December from the same month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said. Prices for domestic sales were up 3.3% while export prices rose by 1.9%.

In a month-on-month comparison, industrial producer prices were down 0.2% as domestic prices edged up 0.2% and export prices inched down 0.3%.

In 2019, industrial producer prices rose by 2.1% as domestic sales prices climbed 3.9% and export prices were up 1.3%.

KSH said price increases were driven by growing wages, changes in the forint exchange rate and changes in the international prices of natural resources.

 

