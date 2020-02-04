PMI falls to 52.2 in January

Hungary’s seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 52.5 points in January from 53.9 in December, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index weakened slightly but remained over the 50 threshold.

The production volume index also fell but continued to show expansion.

The employment index rose after falling in the previous month.

Delivery times were slightly shorter than in December.

Purchased inventories were up for the thirty-seventh month in a row after a seasonal adjustment of the data.

MTI