Home sales in Hungary came to 9,917 in January, down 7.7% from the same month a year earlier, real estate broker Duna House estimates. For the full year 2020, Duna House projects 130,000-150,000 home sales transactions.

Last year, home sales in Hungary came to 146,037, down from 163,695 in 2018.

Mortgage loan placements came to 74.5 billion forints in January, up 20% from the same period of last year, Duna House said.

