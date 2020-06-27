Base Rate May Be Cut in July

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Base Rate May Be Cut in July

Following Tuesday’s surprise 15 basis point cut to interest rate, another reduction may be in the cards in July.

The new deputy governor of the central bank, Barnabas Virág, said he would propose an additional 15 basis point cut in the base rate at the next meeting of the Monetary Council in July. He said after a July reduction, however, no further cuts should be made to the base rate, as a rate of 0.6% would be appropriate for supporting economic recovery while strengthening financial stability, adding that any further reductions after July could be ruled out.

On Tuesday, the National Bank of Hungary made a surprise cut to its base rate to 0.75% from 0.90%, a level it had maintained for the past four years. The move came in response to the economic fallout of the coronavirus epidemic, but the bank said it was “a one-off”.

Virág said the expectation of analysts of a cycle of interest rate cuts were exaggerated and the Hungarian central bank had a different strategy to other central banks in the region, preferring to stay well away from the near-zero range. Virág said government investments and the bank’s funding for growth schemes would aid Hungary’s economic recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

New Eurosystem repo facility to provide euro liquidity to non-euro area central banks

Orsolya Majláth

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 June 2020

Orsolya Majláth

Monetary developments in the euro area: May 2020

Orsolya Majláth

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Eötvös utca

160 m2 shop for rent
220 000 Ft

Debrecen, Tímár utca - Ikea style flat for 2

55 m2 flat for rent
145 000 Ft

Debrecen, Csapó utca

48 m2 house for rent
90 000 Ft

Debrecen, Csapó utca

50 m2 flat for rent
80 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *