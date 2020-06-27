Paks 2 Project to Ask Atomic Energy Authority Permission on June 30

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Paks 2 Project to Ask Atomic Energy Authority Permission on June 30

The permission request for building a new nuclear energy power station block in Paks will be submitted to the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority by Paks II. Atomerőmű on June 30, the minister without portfolio responsible for the planning, construction and commissioning of the project said.

János Süli told the Tolna County general assembly that a total of 283,000 pages of documents will be submitted, and the authority will have 15 months to assess the request. If no shortcomings are revealed, the permission for the main building will be granted in September 2021, he said, adding that in April the European Commission approved land works starting in early 2021. A new bridge across the River Danube at Kalocsa, to be completed by early 2024, will make it easier for companies and people across the river to contribute to the project, Süli said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

