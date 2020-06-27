Rate of Population Decline Slows in the First Five Months

The rate of natural decline in the population slowed down in the first five months of 2020, with a 4.8% rise in births and a 5.8% decrease in deaths compared with the same period last year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

In the period, 36,527 children were born, 1,664 more than a year before, while 54,656 people died, 3,378 fewer than in the corresponding period last year. The fall in the death rate may be connected with the fact that the influenza season peaked at a lower level this year. The rate of population loss decreased by 22% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the number of marriages increased: 20,885 couples tied the knot, 4,522 more than in January-May last year.

