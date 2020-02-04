Oscars Goes Vegan this Year!

Oscars decided to take part of ‘the war’ to safe our Planet, however, it’s not as a dramatic change as you think… We attended on the 92nd Oscars Governors Ball Press Preview in Hollywood. (Virag Vida – LA)

“We always have a lot of vegetarian food on the Governors Ball’s menu, like risotto with asparagus, mushrooms and different Chinese pasta, so we never really made a big deal of it. – shares Mr. Wolfgang Puck celebrity chef of the Oscars. – I always used vegetables from the farms around us. Already, in 1980, I used to go to the farms to pick up vegetables. I grown up on a farm, so we only had fresh vegetables at home on table, and in the winter time we ate a lot of potatos and rise. For me it’s totally normal to use local products. Also it’s support local farmers, what is always very important to me, because these factory farms, like Monsato, taking over and screwed-up every vegetables.” – he added.

The design of the Oscars 2020 is also inspired by a balance of humanity and nature. The purple-grey-gold combinations will represents a ’Zen’ atmosphere in the ballroom. „The primary carpet color is purple with an accent color, what is grey. We will have high-tables and intimate lower seating areas also. We will have four of these bronze sofas, there will be in the center of the room, undernieth the spectecular golden sealing treatment. I would say it will be a ’piazza’, but it’s not really that, it’s an open area where people can start to chat.” – explaining Lois Burwell Academy Governor, Awards and Events Committee chair.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.