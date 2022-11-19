Hungary to Take Over Secretariat of Geneva Consensus Declaration

Hungary is taking over the secretarial duties of the Geneva Consensus Declaration from Brazil, organisers told a conference on the second anniversary of the founding of the cooperation aiming to help women and the family.

At the conference held in the US Senate building in Washington, DC, Szabolcs Takács, Hungary’s Ambassador to the US, said Hungary had been proud to join the initiative “representing the most important values”. Hungary’s Fundamental Law, adopted in 2011, sees marriage and the family as the foundation of the nation’s survival, he said. Protection of life, the family, and the nation are central elements of the Fundamental Law, he said. In a statement to public media after the conference, Takács said Hungarian family policy is seen as an “example to be followed” by an increasing number of US conservatives.

The Geneva Consensus Declaration, aiming to protect families and women, was initiated by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during Donald Trump’s presidency and adopted in October 2020. It currently has 37 signatories. The Biden administration later withdrew the US from the initiative.

