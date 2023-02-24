Warner Bros. has announced the production of new Lord of the Rings films

The film studio New Line Cinema, owned by the American media conglomerate Warner Bros., is making new films based on the world-famous novels of the English writer J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

When the large-scale project was announced on Thursday, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, the new heads of the film division of Warner Bros., revealed that the studio will not necessarily go back to the themes developed in the films made between 2001 and 2003 directed by Peter Jackson, since the vast and complex world dreamed up by Tolkien is largely still undiscovered on the screen – wrote the online edition of The Guardian.

Peter Jackson’s film trilogy brought in almost 3 billion dollars worldwide, the third part, The Return of the King, won 11 Oscars.

Since 2022, most of the rights related to the Tolkien universe are owned by the Swedish video game media holding company Embracer Group. It has not yet been made public what kind of deal Warner Bros. has made with the company. Lee Guinchard, the CEO of the holding company Embracer Freemode, said that they are excited about the multi-year cooperation with the New Line Cinema film studio and are confident that they will be able to bring Tolkien’s world back to the screen in a completely new and engaging way.

An animated film based on the worlds of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, which is also being produced by New Line Cinema, which wrote the original trilogies and Warner Bros. Animation is expected to hit theaters in April next year. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim takes place roughly 260 years before the time of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and focuses on Helm’s Gorge and the castle’s namesake, Helm Hammerhand.

MTI